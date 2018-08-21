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Firestarters - Stewards of the Earth
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4 views • August 21, 2018
Our youth minister, Ian Quinteros, hosted his Dominion Firestarters Kids Group this past week for Earth Day. It has become clear that the environmentalist climate change agenda around the world is nothing more than a made-up hoax and a money-making scheme. However, one truth that exists, no matter the agenda, is that big messes do indeed exist all around the world.
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