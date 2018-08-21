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At CPAC 2018 Dana Loesch Told CNN "I Call BS."
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10 views • August 21, 2018
"Where was the voice of those Junior ROTC members last night CNN...I call BS." Dana Loesch takes on the media at CPAC 2018, following the CNN Town Hall where the legacy press' agenda became clear: "Many in legacy media love mass shootings."
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