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The Reason They Killed Gaddafi
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40 views • August 21, 2018
First, the "New Pearl Harbor" (also known as 9-11) as the planned catalyst for invading five mid-eastern countries. Then the take downs of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and eventually they plan on Iran. This is against The Geneva Convention, and other International Law and Moral Codes of Conduct.
Libya was the site of our U.S. Ambassador being killed in Benghazi. This is the story of exactly why they targeted Moammar Gaddafi
Libya was the site of our U.S. Ambassador being killed in Benghazi. This is the story of exactly why they targeted Moammar Gaddafi
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