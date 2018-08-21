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Woodcraft and Camp Craft Tools for Self-Reliance
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47 views • August 21, 2018
In this video, Bob Wayne Jaeger discusses the balance of tools we leverage in a woodland environment and what to think about when investing in tools for self-reliance, homesteading and camping.
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We'll be adding in-depth articles to http://www.OneFootInTheWild.com very soon!
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