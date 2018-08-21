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FREE HUGS - Cute Watercolor Cactus & Hand Lettering Process Video
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13 views • August 21, 2018
🖤Materials Used Today🖤
Paper: https://amzn.to/2Mknmxu
Paint: https://amzn.to/2wc45r0
Brush Pen: https://amzn.to/2vWHQpN
🖤LET'S CONNECT🖤
• Website: https://www.thelemonadestore.com/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤DISCLAIMERS 🖤: I'm a participant in Adobe, Amazon & Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
Paper: https://amzn.to/2Mknmxu
Paint: https://amzn.to/2wc45r0
Brush Pen: https://amzn.to/2vWHQpN
🖤LET'S CONNECT🖤
• Website: https://www.thelemonadestore.com/
• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_lemonade_store
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thelemonadestore
🖤DISCLAIMERS 🖤: I'm a participant in Adobe, Amazon & Target affiliate advertising programs designed to provide a means for me to earn small fees by linking to those affiliated sites.
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