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Make a Pilot Stick for Driving In Posts Around Camp
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26 views • August 21, 2018
During the keyhole fire pit tutorials, I briefly use what I call a "pilot stick" for starting my posts. In this video I show you how to make one and it's uses.
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Visit our new http://www.OneFootInTheWild.com site for future articles, tutorials and more wilderness and self-reliance tips.
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