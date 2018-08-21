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Spiritual Value Part 3 in the Llama Karuna Seva video Series regarding your life choices.
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114 views • August 21, 2018
This is the third part of the Spiritual Value section of the information Llama Karuna Seva brought back fro his off world experience in 1987. This information was given to him by the Creator on a world we normally visit after we die. He didn't die ...he was summoned and transported there...then returned with information to share with anyone who wants to know why life exists.
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