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What experiences in your life have true value.
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7 views • August 21, 2018
Video number three in the Llama Karuna Seva video series that explains the afterlife and what your present life is really about. THIS INFORMATION was given to him while he was off world (really) and met with rhe Creator. A true story.
This video is one of three parts explaining what experiences in life lead to value after you pass on to the next level of existence.
This video is one of three parts explaining what experiences in life lead to value after you pass on to the next level of existence.
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