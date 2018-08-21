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Before and after photos of Alloy engine components
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136 views • August 21, 2018
The finish on these components will last for MANY years, my customers are testament to that. Many engines that I blasted over 10 years ago still look exactly the same. None of these parts are polished, simply blasted, I have many imitators who will say they do the same finish, but their photos show this is not true.
You will find many more albums and pics on the Facebook site than the basic website !
www.wetblasting.net
https://www.facebook.com/pg/servicesspecialisedblasting/photos/?tab=albums
You will find many more albums and pics on the Facebook site than the basic website !
www.wetblasting.net
https://www.facebook.com/pg/servicesspecialisedblasting/photos/?tab=albums
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