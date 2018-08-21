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Emit Your Own Frequency
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46 views • August 21, 2018
Like all living beings, you emit a vibrational frequency that connects you to the universal energy shared by everything on earth. When you are timid, external forces can shift your frequency, higher or lower, throughout your day. Proudly and passionately emit your own frequency. Broadcast your intention. Imprint it on the universe. Share your vibration to manifest your own highest good... Learn More at Energy Matters, LLC.: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/emit-your-own-frequency
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