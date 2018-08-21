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Participating in the killing of a child is used to corrupt and control key persons, 2017
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51 views • August 21, 2018
Dutch banker Ronald Bernard drops bombshell info exposing the satanic global elite pedophile network controlling the world.
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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