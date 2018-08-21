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The Pantsuit War Pig Revealed! - The Movie Hillary Had BANNED
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225 views • August 21, 2018
The best way to approach this film is with some backstory - I hope the links prove useful:
https://lasvegas.cbslocal.com/2016/08/10/the-list-of-clinton-associates-whove-died-mysteriously-check-it-out/
http://nstarzone.com/CLINTON.html
http://fathersmanifesto.net/clintondeathlist.htm
Please don't attempt to rebut with Snopes or some other psyop; deal with the reality of the situation...I'm still waiting for an explanation of the "rabbit's foot in the attic".
https://lasvegas.cbslocal.com/2016/08/10/the-list-of-clinton-associates-whove-died-mysteriously-check-it-out/
http://nstarzone.com/CLINTON.html
http://fathersmanifesto.net/clintondeathlist.htm
Please don't attempt to rebut with Snopes or some other psyop; deal with the reality of the situation...I'm still waiting for an explanation of the "rabbit's foot in the attic".
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