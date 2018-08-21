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LIVE! The Fandi Master's Review of WILD IN THE STREETS!
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4 views • August 21, 2018
The Fandi Master discusses DC's "Crisis On Infinite Earths" and reviews the 1968 hippie "science fiction" film Wild In the Streets!
Most reviewers do "snap reviews," made at the end of the episode. The Fandi Master goes deeper, using his theatrical background to "peel back the curtain."
Most importantly, the Fandi Master asks the question: "Is it any good?"
When Real.Video begins live streaming, the show will live stream here.
Most reviewers do "snap reviews," made at the end of the episode. The Fandi Master goes deeper, using his theatrical background to "peel back the curtain."
Most importantly, the Fandi Master asks the question: "Is it any good?"
When Real.Video begins live streaming, the show will live stream here.
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