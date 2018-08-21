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BELIEVE in the Supernatural - Coach Dave Live
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21 views • August 21, 2018
Coach opened the week urging his viewers to spread the word about today’s show on Facebook and talked about how folks are joining the show from all over the world.
Coach spent the weekend with LA Marzulli doing some work around Ohio.
He went over the upcoming schedule for Pass the Salt and talked about what some of the Huddle crew are doing. https://coachdavelive.com/events
Coach discussed the biblical character, Enoch. There’s a book called Enoch. It isn’t part of the canon of scripture.
Coach spent the weekend with LA Marzulli doing some work around Ohio.
He went over the upcoming schedule for Pass the Salt and talked about what some of the Huddle crew are doing. https://coachdavelive.com/events
Coach discussed the biblical character, Enoch. There’s a book called Enoch. It isn’t part of the canon of scripture.
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