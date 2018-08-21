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Voiding the Bible - AlphabetManLive
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2 views • August 21, 2018
David was in Wisconsin this weekend ministering at a “Pride Festival.” It was more of a Flea Market than a Parade. The “gay” movement is just getting started in that town.
David said, “The Lord really gave me clarity overnight.”
The Word of God does not return void.
When the Bible was being presented out loud with the loudspeakers the people became angry and stopped listening.
Share your testimony with the lost!
Praise the Lord!
David
[email protected]
David said, “The Lord really gave me clarity overnight.”
The Word of God does not return void.
When the Bible was being presented out loud with the loudspeakers the people became angry and stopped listening.
Share your testimony with the lost!
Praise the Lord!
David
[email protected]
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