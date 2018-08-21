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Grant Stinchfield: Real Americans Want Kids to be Safe
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7 views • August 21, 2018
"Real Americans have one goal in common. We all want kids to be safe…the way you get to that point is to make sure that there is armed security." –Grant Stinchfield
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