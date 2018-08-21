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The National Reporter on Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence Against Children in The Netherlands
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142 views • August 21, 2018
Since 2000 The Netherlands has this wonderful institution. The first reporter was kind of an honest person, but then in 2006 the Demmink-network took control. It came even to the point that in 2013 both the current and the former National Reporters went to DC to lobby the State Department on a secret mission on behalf of the Dutch pedophiles. With success: The Netherlands kept it's 'tier 1-status' as a country fighting child abuse.
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