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Boredom will lead you to being scammed by banks, financial traders, & fake currencies
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34 views • August 21, 2018
Treasury Dept. working on ruling that "Banks are not involved in financial transactions," so now they will get greater tax breaks!
8:40 min. - 12:25
https://www.rt.com/shows/americas-lawyer/436076-treasury-department-corporate-tax/
This nation must re-create an asset-based currency if it's going to end trading of drugs, weapons, sex-child-blood drinking.
https://www.amazon.com/NOT-SECRET-When-Secret-questions-ebook/dp/B078RZZ1VT/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&qid=1534825642&sr=8-13&keywords=Duncan+Phelps
8:40 min. - 12:25
https://www.rt.com/shows/americas-lawyer/436076-treasury-department-corporate-tax/
This nation must re-create an asset-based currency if it's going to end trading of drugs, weapons, sex-child-blood drinking.
https://www.amazon.com/NOT-SECRET-When-Secret-questions-ebook/dp/B078RZZ1VT/ref=sr_1_13?ie=UTF8&qid=1534825642&sr=8-13&keywords=Duncan+Phelps
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