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DR GIL LEVIN DESCRIBES EXPERIMENT THAT DETECTED LIFE ON MARS
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2663 views • August 21, 2018
DR GIL LEVIN DESCRIBES EXPERIMENT THAT DETECTED LIFE ON MARS.
not trust or believe what NASA has lied to us all about and what they did to us all by blackballing someone whose experiments detected LIFE ON MARS IN 1976 ON BOARD THE VIKING LANDERS!! TIME FOR THE TRUTH!!
not trust or believe what NASA has lied to us all about and what they did to us all by blackballing someone whose experiments detected LIFE ON MARS IN 1976 ON BOARD THE VIKING LANDERS!! TIME FOR THE TRUTH!!
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