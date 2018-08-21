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Rapture Under Attack by Last Days Skeptics - by Rapture Watchers [mirrored]
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43 views • August 21, 2018
Mirrored copy of "The Attack Of The Rapture Is An Attack From The Enemy" posted 12 Feb 2017 on Rapture Watchers channel. URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64d_ib6awkQ
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
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Fair Use Notice: Material in this video is not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use & constitutes a fair use of copyrighted material (§107 of the US Copyright Law).
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice: Material in this video is not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use & constitutes a fair use of copyrighted material (§107 of the US Copyright Law).
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