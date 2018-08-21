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NRATV Live | Buying an AR in California - 12/15/16
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206 views • August 21, 2018
California will soon ban the sales of AR-15s. NRATV Live Correspondent Carly Twisselman purchases an AR-15 in California (while she still can), while learning from the gun store staff why California has targeted that particular firearm. NRATV Live airs weekdays at the top of each hour from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
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