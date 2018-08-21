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Raccoon and Opossum Trapping - The Management Advantage
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41 views • August 21, 2018
Raccoon and Opossum Trapping - The Management Advantage
If you ever consider eating Opossum beware they are nasty creatures. Make sure you have chain gloves and proper protection while skinning and butchering them. You'll want to clean the meat very very well before cooking it, and when cooking it make sure its cooked all the way through. Leave nothing uncooked! Tastes a little like turkey meat, only chewy.
If you ever consider eating Opossum beware they are nasty creatures. Make sure you have chain gloves and proper protection while skinning and butchering them. You'll want to clean the meat very very well before cooking it, and when cooking it make sure its cooked all the way through. Leave nothing uncooked! Tastes a little like turkey meat, only chewy.
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