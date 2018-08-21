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Empower the People | S1 E6: "Real Empowerment"
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157 views • August 21, 2018
"I'm walking away from here now knowing that, well, if the same scenario presented itself, here are all the different ways I now know I could have gotten to that firearm or I could have defended myself." Rape survivor Kimberly Corban reflects on her week of intensive concealed-carry training at SIG Sauer Academy.
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