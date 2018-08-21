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Empower the People | S1 E5: "The Last Defense"
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53 views • August 21, 2018
Training shouldn't just include practical application, but the morality behind carrying a firearm. Watch as Kimberly Corban learns the responsibility behind the trigger during her week at SIG Sauer Academy.
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