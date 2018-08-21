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Recap of Mama's Tim Hawkins adventure, and other special announcements!
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1 view • August 21, 2018
A recap on WHY God's plan was better than ours on Mama's big night out surprise, as well as a few announcements about upcoming videos from our other channels, Truthstead and Look Faith First!
Be sure to visit our other channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/lookfaithfirst
https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
Be sure to visit our other channels:
https://www.real.video/channel/lookfaithfirst
https://www.real.video/channel/truthstead
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