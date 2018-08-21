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Hygiene And Sanitation After The Collapse
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712 views • August 21, 2018
Hygiene And Sanitation After The Collapse
Some prepper in another video had a good idea to properly cover human waste and neutralize the smell: cat litter. Douse cat litter in the bucket after each use and find a way to dispose of the waste in the meantime.
Some prepper in another video had a good idea to properly cover human waste and neutralize the smell: cat litter. Douse cat litter in the bucket after each use and find a way to dispose of the waste in the meantime.
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