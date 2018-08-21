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What Nasa meant for evil God means for good
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14 views • August 21, 2018
THE RED SQUARE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYXOxUGSIvvoU2YhX83I7A
Published on Aug 19, 2018
In this video I suggest that the space agencies of the world have been and are working with and for the deceivers. Fallen angels, aliens, what ever you call them the situation is much more perilous than anyone suspected. Nasa has only one aim. Keep everyone stuck in a false paradigm. Nothing is like they say
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYXOxUGSIvvoU2YhX83I7A
Published on Aug 19, 2018
In this video I suggest that the space agencies of the world have been and are working with and for the deceivers. Fallen angels, aliens, what ever you call them the situation is much more perilous than anyone suspected. Nasa has only one aim. Keep everyone stuck in a false paradigm. Nothing is like they say
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