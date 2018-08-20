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August 20, 2018 Live with Lumi and Michele from my YouTube channel
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5 views • August 21, 2018
Livestream from My YouTube channel. This is pretty heavy duty but sadly YouTube free edition only extracts as 360p. so it is hard to see. We cover so many hot button topics such as obesity, GMOs, Medical Care, Transgenders Abortion.
Our YouTube livestreams are Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 7pm Eastern Time. All are invited to join. We also have a call in line that is usually open during the live show.
You can find the youtube channel at http://www.youtube.com/user/bichela4
Our YouTube livestreams are Sunday, Monday and Wednesday at 7pm Eastern Time. All are invited to join. We also have a call in line that is usually open during the live show.
You can find the youtube channel at http://www.youtube.com/user/bichela4
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