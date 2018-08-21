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DIY Grid Down Urban Survival Toilet
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88 views • August 21, 2018
DIY Grid Down Urban Survival Toilet
Using cheap bulk cat litter is a genius idea to cover human waste up and neutralize the stench during an off-grid crisis. I never thought of that honesty. I will stock up on some for this very purpose. Even when the grid goes down you still gotta use the loo after all. Better have that all planned out or you'll be miserable!
Using cheap bulk cat litter is a genius idea to cover human waste up and neutralize the stench during an off-grid crisis. I never thought of that honesty. I will stock up on some for this very purpose. Even when the grid goes down you still gotta use the loo after all. Better have that all planned out or you'll be miserable!
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