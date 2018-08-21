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ALEX JONES SHOW 8/20/2018 *** PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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92 views • August 21, 2018
August 20th: #SheToo? - The leading figure of the #MeToo movement, Asia Argento, allegedly paid off a young male actor who accused her of sexual assault. Argento was one of the first Hollywood women to publicly accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse. Across the world, South Africa’s government has begun seizing land from white farmers and two farms have already been targeted after the owners refused an offer of one-tenth of the land’s value.
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