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Building a Keyhole Fire Pit Part 2: Full Length
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18 views • August 21, 2018
The keyhole fire pit project got put off for so long, I decided to do an extended cut and just do the whole second part in one shot. Using locust is great for the thermal barrier, but boy oh boy was it challenging to cut and move in the 90 degree F heat.
I'll be writing an article about this on http://www.OneFootInTheWild.com soon.
I'll be writing an article about this on http://www.OneFootInTheWild.com soon.
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