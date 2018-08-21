© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Problemas na Suécia - Código 291 ;)
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • August 21, 2018
Segundo este tele-espectador casado com uma Sueca, e que frequenta o país há 22 anos, existem PROBLEMAS na Suécia associados ao Islamismo.
Infelizmente a locutora cortou-lhe a palavra com a desculpa de falta de contraditório e não pudemos saber mais detalhes.
Podemos constatar através do Google que:
Police caught hiding staggering crime statistics ‘Code 291’
Infelizmente a locutora cortou-lhe a palavra com a desculpa de falta de contraditório e não pudemos saber mais detalhes.
Podemos constatar através do Google que:
Police caught hiding staggering crime statistics ‘Code 291’
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.