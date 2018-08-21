BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How-to-Make MMS (22.4% Sodium Chlorite Solution)
CLO2Works
CLO2Works
719 followers
Follow
10
Share
Report
1926 views • August 21, 2018
Make MMS from Sodium Chlorite flakes. Normally, technical grade Sodium Chlorite is used which actually contains 80% Sodium Chlorite. Using the example recipe as shown in the video (which can be scaled up or down) you will have a 28% solution of which 80% is Sodium Chlorite, hence you will have a 22.4% solution of MMS. Other heating methods can be used. Use caution handling SC. I'm not responsible for any harm caused if you make MMS.
Keywords
healthjim humblemmschlorine dioxideautismtoxinsheavy metalsmalariaparasitesg2cgenesis 2 churchclo2sodium chloritealternative healthcarecdhcdsclo2worksmms1pathogenssodio clorito
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Morgan S. Verity
The Coup Against Jensen Huang Is a War on Open-Source AI

The Coup Against Jensen Huang Is a War on Open-Source AI

Mike Adams
The War With Iran Isn&#8217;t Over, And America Will Never Control the Strait of Hormuz

The War With Iran Isn’t Over, And America Will Never Control the Strait of Hormuz

Mike Adams
Putin hosts Trump’s envoys with a record prisoner swap on the table and Europe sidelined

Putin hosts Trump’s envoys with a record prisoner swap on the table and Europe sidelined

Cassie B.
Trump Proposes Tim Cook as Nvidia CEO After Huang Resigns

Trump Proposes Tim Cook as Nvidia CEO After Huang Resigns

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy