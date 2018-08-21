© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How-to-Make MMS (22.4% Sodium Chlorite Solution)
Follow
10
Share
Report
1926 views • August 21, 2018
Make MMS from Sodium Chlorite flakes. Normally, technical grade Sodium Chlorite is used which actually contains 80% Sodium Chlorite. Using the example recipe as shown in the video (which can be scaled up or down) you will have a 28% solution of which 80% is Sodium Chlorite, hence you will have a 22.4% solution of MMS. Other heating methods can be used. Use caution handling SC. I'm not responsible for any harm caused if you make MMS.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.