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From JFK to 9/11 - Everything Is A Rich Man's Trick
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493 views • August 21, 2018
SPECIAL UPDATE: Check out http://tinyURL.com/USSLibertyLies
The Israelis were able to access FIVE SECRET FREQUENCIES in use on the ship; luckily, our boys utilized a SIXTH SECRET FREQUENCY in order to radio for assistance and to gain a reprieve from the onslaught;
LONDONISTAN PREDICTED OVER A DECADE AGO!!!
Read all of that and more in the recovered document - the original resides at http://tinyURL.com/USSLibertyBS
Actions have consequences
The Israelis were able to access FIVE SECRET FREQUENCIES in use on the ship; luckily, our boys utilized a SIXTH SECRET FREQUENCY in order to radio for assistance and to gain a reprieve from the onslaught;
LONDONISTAN PREDICTED OVER A DECADE AGO!!!
Read all of that and more in the recovered document - the original resides at http://tinyURL.com/USSLibertyBS
Actions have consequences
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