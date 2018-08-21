© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UKMonarchy ... 2017 ... THE ROYALS, PEDOPHILIA & MURDER
Follow
0
Share
Report
33 views • August 21, 2018
Published Jul 5, 2017, the assassination of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997, brought the British Royal family to light as a center of deep rooted suspicion. We know what happened to Diana from EMT testimony. When EMTs got there, they had to get PERMISSION TO TREAT from the Royal Family, so they called Buckingham Palace, but the family was at Balmoral; so MTs were on the phone trying to get PERMISSION TO TREAT from the Royal family; and she died from neglect of care.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.