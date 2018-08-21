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Building a Keyhole Fire Pit Part 1
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30 views • August 21, 2018
When my great, great uncle Ellsworth Jaeger wrote his books, his intention was to bring traditional camp craft and woodcraft to the United States. One area we cover allot, within woodcraft and camp craft, is fire and fire lays.
In this video, I'll show you how to begin digging a fixed camp, keyhole fire pit.
This is part one of an entire woodcraft, camp craft and camp cookery series for you to enjoy. We'll begin an article archive at http://www.OneFootInTheWild.com
In this video, I'll show you how to begin digging a fixed camp, keyhole fire pit.
This is part one of an entire woodcraft, camp craft and camp cookery series for you to enjoy. We'll begin an article archive at http://www.OneFootInTheWild.com
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