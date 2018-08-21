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EduHistory ... 2014 ... Jordan Maxwell's Most Brilliant 15 Minutes, the Control System
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42 views • August 21, 2018
The very final statement he made about how he gave up speaking all together as a result of 9-11 and that any Country that would buy three buildings falling into dust cause of planes flying into them, made him give up hope on us. So sad but equally as sad it is true. When no one asks questions or easily buys such crazy non-sense as fact all the while completely ignoring the fact that even the steel beams turned to dust. I have lost all hope for the American people as well.
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