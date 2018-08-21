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Robert Spencer of jihadwatch.org Visits Alex Jones
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32 views • August 21, 2018
Robert Spencer is being removed from credit card systems and book sellers. He has been exposing Islamic terror for the last 18 years, only now it has become a problem in this new age of discrimination.
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