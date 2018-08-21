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Babylon USA (full film)
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64 views • August 21, 2018
"New World Order" describes the coming one world government & religion that the Bible predicts in Revelation 13. However, there is nothing new about it, the idea goes all the way back to the Tower of Babel and the empire of Babylon.
This new film, Babylon USA, will demonstrate that the United States is the key player in creating the New World Order that will put the Antichrist into power.
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWEr8rvi9Ig
This new film, Babylon USA, will demonstrate that the United States is the key player in creating the New World Order that will put the Antichrist into power.
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) see https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWEr8rvi9Ig
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