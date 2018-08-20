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Quake Scourge of Armagon, Dark Places
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19 views • August 20, 2018
Quake - Scourge of Armagon, via Dark Places (Win/Mac/Linux/FreeBSD).
Nvidia NVS 3100M (256MB) laptop graphics.
Scourge of Armagon is in the "hipnotic" folder in Quake The Offering.
Dark Places (Win/Mac/Linux/FreeBSD) can be found here:
https://icculus.org/twilight/darkplaces/download.html
*Requires the id1, hipnotic, and rogue folders from the Steam, GOG.com, or CD ROM release of Quake.
Quake 1.5 Weapons Pack can be found here:
https://gamebanana.com/skins/143616
Nvidia NVS 3100M (256MB) laptop graphics.
Scourge of Armagon is in the "hipnotic" folder in Quake The Offering.
Dark Places (Win/Mac/Linux/FreeBSD) can be found here:
https://icculus.org/twilight/darkplaces/download.html
*Requires the id1, hipnotic, and rogue folders from the Steam, GOG.com, or CD ROM release of Quake.
Quake 1.5 Weapons Pack can be found here:
https://gamebanana.com/skins/143616
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