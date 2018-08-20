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UKMonarchy ... 2018 ... British VIP Paedophile Ring.
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24 views • August 20, 2018
A “powerful elite” of at least 20 formed a VIP pedophile ring that abused children for decades in the UK, a former child protection officer has revealed.
Whistleblower Peter McKelvie, who first raised the alarm about high profile individuals engaged in child sex abuse, said senior politicians, military figures and even people linked to the royal family are among the alleged abusers.
Whistleblower Peter McKelvie, who first raised the alarm about high profile individuals engaged in child sex abuse, said senior politicians, military figures and even people linked to the royal family are among the alleged abusers.
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