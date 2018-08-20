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Prophetic Rhema 2018 Series|Thou Shalt Not Murder
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1 John 3
15 Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer; and you know that NO MURDERER has eternal life abiding in him
Galatians 5
21 Envyings,MURDERERS, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
www.aggressivechristianity.net
15 Everyone who hates his brother is a murderer; and you know that NO MURDERER has eternal life abiding in him
Galatians 5
21 Envyings,MURDERERS, drunkenness, revellings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God.
www.aggressivechristianity.net
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