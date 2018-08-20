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Toxic - Dangers of Psychiatric Drugging - Genita M. Mason - The Biosanctuary
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82 views • August 20, 2018
\Genita M. Mason H.H.P., N.C., Medical Director of The Biosanctuary & two time Biological Medicine Award winner discusses the death, lobotomy states, addiction, isolation, and disease that Psychiatric Drugs cause. It was recorded during an interview Ms. Mason did on the Vinney Eastwood Show on psychiatric pharmaphilic policy and the detrimental effects on the patient and society as a whole. Special thanks to James Spike for the video!
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