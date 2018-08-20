© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medicine or Murder - Genita M. Mason - The Biosanctuary
Follow
0
Share
Report
93 views • August 20, 2018
Genita M. Mason H.H.P., N.C., M.H - Medical Director of The Biosanctuary & 2 time Biological Medicine Award Winner, presents the health risks, deaths and social deluge psychiatric drugs are creating across all populations. The impact on society are ten fold compared to street drugs considering car accidents, crime, violence, and tax payer's cost yet they continue to not only be the standard of care for mental health issues but are forced on pregnant women, children and the elderly. Spike Video
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.