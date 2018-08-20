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Prophetic Rhema 2018 Series|Apocalypse of the Isms
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12 views • August 20, 2018
Jesus Christ, the LIVING God, speaks on this channel.
Apocalypse is Greek meaning a revealing. Racism is revealed in this rhema prophetic word from Jesus through his prophet Deborah Green. www.aggressivechristianity.net
Apocalypse is Greek meaning a revealing. Racism is revealed in this rhema prophetic word from Jesus through his prophet Deborah Green. www.aggressivechristianity.net
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