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Project Brutality via ZDoom
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32 views • August 20, 2018
Project Brutality via ZDoom (Win/Mac/Linux).
The Project Brutality mod for Doom running via ZDoom source port.
Nvidia NVS 3100M (256MB) laptop graphics.
ZDoom can be found here:
https://zdoom.org/downloads
Project Brutality can be found here:
http://www.moddb.com/mods/brutal-doom/addons/project-brutality
*Requires the original .WAD files from Steam, GOG.com, or the Ultimate Doom CD ROM.
The Project Brutality mod for Doom running via ZDoom source port.
Nvidia NVS 3100M (256MB) laptop graphics.
ZDoom can be found here:
https://zdoom.org/downloads
Project Brutality can be found here:
http://www.moddb.com/mods/brutal-doom/addons/project-brutality
*Requires the original .WAD files from Steam, GOG.com, or the Ultimate Doom CD ROM.
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