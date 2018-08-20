ENEMY'S D.O.A. - by SDM - Official Lyric Music Video

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Download single here: https://sdmmusic.bandcamp.com/track/enemys-d-o-a
This song has a message to the evil servants of ISIS & how America will take them out. More music by SDM on Bandcamp: https://sdmmusic.bandcamp.com/and
CDBaby: http://www.cdbaby.com/Artist/SDM
More SDM MUSIC VIDEOS check below:
The Alarm- https://youtu.be/WaltbJB-qsw
The Warning- https://youtu.be/AomdDsC1XCE
New World Order- https://youtu.be/oYxtZU7X6vc