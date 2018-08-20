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Genita Mason on EBOO The Ultimate Major Autohemotherapy Ozone Treatment Kills the Cause of Diseases
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123 views • August 20, 2018
EBOO Ozone Dialysis Destroys the Cause of Disease. This Ozone Blood Dialysis process detoxes 3 to 6 liters of your blood by transferring it through an ozone chamber that kills cancer cells, biotoxins, viruses, bacteria, mold, fungus and yeast as well as neutralizes endotoxins and exotoxins. The ultimate systemic detoxification and pathogen killing treatment available. For more information on Performance Biological Medicine contact The Biosanctuary - [email protected] - 877.285.9266.
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