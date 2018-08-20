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Hillary Pedo Videotape Resurfaces
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3740 views • August 20, 2018
New allegations of an elite child sex trafficking network come to light as Federal agents raid the Clinton Foundation in Arkansas. At the same time, a video purporting to show Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin engaged in the rape and murder of a child resurface on the Dark Web. Is this the evidence that will finally put the Clintons away for good? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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