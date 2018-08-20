Cooking with Michael Myers: No Bake Pumpkin Fudge (Gluten Free)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ingredients:
Organic Pumpkin: http://amzn.to/1LvTKr3
Coconut Flour: http://amzn.to/1OQ2egO
Coconut Sugar: http://amzn.to/1LvTPv6
Organic Cinnamon: http://amzn.to/1LvTrN4
Skinny Girl: Organic Stevia- http://amzn.to/1N1vD5U
Xylitol : http://amzn.to/1LvTxEt